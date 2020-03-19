Live Now
U.S. Small Business Administration grants Governor Cooper’s request for disaster declaration to support small businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses that are suffering economic losses due to the new Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Governor Cooper said, ” Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help. Even more, is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.” 

At the Governor’s request, the SBA granted a disaster declaration to small businesses across the state, allowing affected businesses to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan application forms can also be downloaded atdisasterloan.sba.gov.

