UNC Chapel Hill announces new travel restrictions due to Coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The University of North Carolina announced new travel restrictions for students, faculty and staff as the coronavirus also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the country and around the world.

According to the university, “The University is restricting University-affiliated travel within the United States to locations where a state of emergency has been declared related to COVID-19 and coronavirus. In addition, we strongly discourage personal travel to these areas.”

If any students, faculty or staff choose to travel to any of the affected areas, UNC says individuals will be asked to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine off-campus upon their return.

As a reminder, all University-affiliated travel to Level 3 countries as defined by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to COVID-19 is prohibited. This currently includes China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Also, UNC is also restricting travel to level 2 countries as defined by the CDC, which currently includes Japan.

Any students, faculty or staff who have arrived or will be returning from Level 3 and 2 countries should immediately contact Campus Health or their local health care provider and follow their instructions for evaluation.

Students should reach out to the Dean of Students office for assistance with coursework and other matters.

UNC established a hotline for those who have questions about the guidelines provided by the university.

This information portal will be open as of 10 a.m. on March 5. Please call 919-445-5000.