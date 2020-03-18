UNC-Chapel Hill employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill employee has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, the university said Tuesday.

The employee is currently self-isolating at home. An alert from UNC said those who are identified as a close contact of the patient will be notified directly with guidance.

UNC-Chapel Hill announced Tuesday that residence halls and Granville Towers will be closed to all residents for the rest of the academic year, with few exceptions.

“Exceptions will be made for a small number of emergency staff, administrators and researchers, as well as for students who are granted special circumstances waivers to remain in campus residence halls,” the University said.

Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed in a press conference earlier Tuesday that there are 40 cases in North Carolina. Cooper also signed a new executive order that makes a handful of changes to unemployment requirements.

Cooper’s first executive order closed all public K-12 schools for two weeks, starting March 16.

Cooper also announced Tuesday that, effective at 5 p.m., all restaurants and bars must stop allowing customers to dine-in.

Nationally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump wants him to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks to help offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.