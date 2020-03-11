UNC Health announces voluntary visitor restrictions for hospitals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, UNC Health announced that it is enacting voluntary restrictions for visitors to its hospitals across the state.

In addition to its current visitor restrictions due to influenza, UNC Health is urging friends and family members (other than immediate family) to remain at home and to use virtual options to communicate with patients.

“Our top priority is always protecting the safety and welfare of patients, our incredible staff and the families of our patients,” said UNC Health CEO Dr. Wesley Burks. “While restricted access to our facilities may cause some inconvenience, we believe it is in the best interest of our entire state.”

These visitor restrictions may be tightened in the future as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Headquartered in Chapel Hill, UNC Health is comprised of 11 hospitals across 13 hospital campuses and hundreds of clinic locations from Hendersonville to Jacksonville. Its hospitals/physician group include: