UNC Health enacts restrictions for visitors, vendors, volunteers and students

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the growing spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, UNC Health announced that it is enacting stricter restrictions for visitors, vendors, volunteers, and students at its hospitals across the state, including outpatient facilities and clinics.

No visitor, vendor, volunteer or student with fever, cough, cold or flu-like symptoms should enter any UNC Health facility.

Personal masks will not be provided.

These visitor restrictions may be tightened further as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Visitors

Effective immediately, one designated visitor per patient for the duration of his/her stay will be permitted in the majority of patient areas at UNC Health hospitals across the state. Pediatric areas will allow two designated guardians per patient. In accordance with state guidelines, psychiatry areas will prohibit all visitation with the exception of child psych/adolescent areas, on a case-by-case basis.

Additional exceptions will be granted for end-of-life situations at the discretion of the care team. All visitors to UNC Health hospitals may be subject to health screening at any time. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit for the foreseeable future.

Vendors/Contractors

Only vendors and contractors who are essential to patient care and business operations will be allowed on-site on an as-needed basis. Vendors and contractors who do not directly support patient care and critical business operations should work remotely and will not be allowed in UNC Health facilities until further notice. Vendors and contractors may be subject to health screening at any time prior to entry or while onsite at any UNC Health facility.

Volunteers

Volunteers are extremely important to the function of UNC Health hospitals, but it is equally important to protect the health of those volunteers and the people with whom they come in contact. Hospital volunteers who do not directly support patient care activities or essential business operations should not report to UNC Health facilities until further notice. These volunteers should follow the same requirements as UNC Health employees. Volunteers age 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions are discouraged from participating in their volunteer roles at this time.

Students

UNC Health is an academic health system that values the mission of educating a health workforce for North Carolina and beyond. As we face the challenge of COVID-19, the education mission is clearly secondary to the primary mission of caring for the patients and populations we serve. Therefore, Onslow Memorial Hospital will not allow students in the facility until further notice.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we felt it was important to tighten access to our hospitals,” explained UNC Health CEO Dr. Wesley Burks. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety and welfare of patients, their families, and our incredible staff. While restricted access to our facilities will cause some inconvenience, we know it is in the best interest of our entire state.”

In addition to the restrictions outlined above, community events, activities, and meetings hosted at all UNC Health campuses also are canceled until further notice.

