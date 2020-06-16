Vidant Health deploys GenMark Diagnostics’ rapid COVID-19 test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA (WNCT) GenMark Diagnostics has been selected by Vidant Health as its primary provider of rapid diagnostic testing.

Vidant is deploying GenMark’s ePlex® system across all nine of its hospitals to test for SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, as well as bloodstream infections.

Vidant Health is using GenMark’s ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test – one of the first rapid diagnostic tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 – and will transition to the ePlex Respiratory Pathogen 2 (RP2) Panel once GenMark has submitted the application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The ePlex RP2 Panel is designed to test for SARS-CoV-2 in addition to other common and often serious respiratory pathogens, including influenza, pneumonia, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

GenMark’s ePlex system provides results in less than two hours for the full suite of ePlex Panels.

In addition to using the ePlex RP2 Panel, Vidant Health will also begin using all three of the ePlex® Blood Culture Identification (BCID) panels, which provide the broadest coverage of organisms that can lead to sepsis, along with their resistance genes.

Harlow noted that the ability to get diagnostic test results in near real-time helps providers across all Vidant’s facilities quickly determine if they have the capacity to treat ill patients based on their diagnoses, or need to transport them to their larger facilities for care.

It also will help them determine which patients can safely proceed with surgery.

Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is the 21st largest hospital in the country, and the system serves 1.4 million people across 29 counties.