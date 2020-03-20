Vidant Health hospitals prohibit visitors in response to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) Due to the spread of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, Vidant is prohibiting visitors across all hospitals and emergency departments as of Friday, March 20.
Exceptions: To accommodate special circumstances on a case-by-case basis the following areas will allow one healthy adult visitor (after an on-site screening*):
- Maynard Children’s Hospital
- Pediatrics Unit/NICU
- Maternity and Postpartum Unit (one healthy partner allowed)
- Clinics located inside a hospital
- Discharge pick up
- Emergency departments: Patients requiring assistance only and Pediatric patients (parent or caregiver only)
As a part of the preventative measures during COVID-19, Vidant is validating the temperature of all allowed visitors prior to entry in addition to screening which includes the following questions:
- Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or any other symptoms of illness?
- Have you traveled within the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone who is sick?
To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend:
- Washing hands frequently
- Not sharing cups or utensils
- Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze
- Social distancing