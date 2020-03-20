Live Now
Vidant Health hospitals prohibit visitors in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) Due to the spread of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, Vidant is prohibiting visitors across all hospitals and emergency departments as of Friday, March 20.

Exceptions: To accommodate special circumstances on a case-by-case basis the following areas will allow one healthy adult visitor (after an on-site screening*):

  • Maynard Children’s Hospital
  • Pediatrics Unit/NICU
  • Maternity and Postpartum Unit (one healthy partner allowed)
  • Clinics located inside a hospital
  • Discharge pick up
  • Emergency departments: Patients requiring assistance only and Pediatric patients (parent or caregiver only)

As a part of the preventative measures during COVID-19, Vidant is validating the temperature of all allowed visitors prior to entry in addition to screening which includes the following questions:

  • Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or any other symptoms of illness?
  • Have you traveled within the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone who is sick?

To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend:

  • Washing hands frequently
  • Not sharing cups or utensils
  • Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze
  • Social distancing

