Vidant Health hospitals prohibit visitors in response to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) Due to the spread of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, Vidant is prohibiting visitors across all hospitals and emergency departments as of Friday, March 20.

Exceptions: To accommodate special circumstances on a case-by-case basis the following areas will allow one healthy adult visitor (after an on-site screening*):

Maynard Children’s Hospital

Pediatrics Unit/NICU

Maternity and Postpartum Unit (one healthy partner allowed)

Clinics located inside a hospital

Discharge pick up

Emergency departments: Patients requiring assistance only and Pediatric patients (parent or caregiver only)

As a part of the preventative measures during COVID-19, Vidant is validating the temperature of all allowed visitors prior to entry in addition to screening which includes the following questions:

Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or any other symptoms of illness?

Have you traveled within the last 14 days or been exposed to anyone who is sick?

To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend: