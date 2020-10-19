Vidant Health joins Wake Forest Baptist Health in community research partnership to study COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, along with other health systems in North Carolina, are joining together in a Community Research Partnership with patients to better understand the spread of COVID-19.

By studying who has been exposed and possibly infected, better identifying the timing and circumstances of exposure, and where infection patterns of the COVID-19 are advancing, researchers can help the medical community better understand the pandemic and develop strategies and treatments to contain and possibly eliminate it.

The goal of the voluntary study is to collect information about the community’s COVID-19 exposures, symptoms and health care visits due to the disease.

The study will also collect information from health care workers on their use of personal protective equipment.

The study is available to anyone age 18 and older. There is no cost for participating. Participants may enroll here.

From the time of enrollment until Dec. 30, participants will complete daily, short online questionnaires about possible exposures, symptoms and health care visits.

Some volunteers may be asked to complete an in-home test kit for antibodies to COVID-19.

The questionnaire takes less than 30 seconds to complete, and patients can answer the questions on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

The information collected in the questionnaire will be used for research purposes and will not be entered into your medical records.