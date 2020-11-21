Vidant Medical Center restricts visitation following spike in COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center is enforcing new visitor restrictions ahead of an anticipated jump in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions went into effect on Nov. 22.

Vidant Medical Center’s president, Brian Floyd, said the decision wasn’t an easy one, but it’s necessary to keep patients healthy.

“One of the hardest things we have to do frankly is limit who can be with a loved one during a difficult time being sick in the hospital,” Floyd said. “We don’t take that lightly. I don’t take that lightly. Our team doesn’t take that lightly. We are only doing this because we feel it’s in the best interest of safety.”

Employees will continue to screen visitors with the following questions and procedures:

The updated restrictions can be found in the table below.

Floyd also said Vidant expects the spike in cases to continue over the holiday season. They are not sure how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Representatives from Vidant say this is an evolving situation, and they will monitor the spread and examine local data, including COVID-19 cases in our region and in hospitals, and adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

Officials at Vidant are still recommending and supporting virtual connectivity to help loved ones safely interact with patients, especially in facilities where patients are at an increased risk for complications.