Wake County announces 9th coronavirus case, 17th in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A ninth Wake County resident has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. This case is related to the cluster of existing patients from Biogen, county health officials said on Friday.

This person, who is the 17th to test positive in North Carolina, began showing symptoms on Feb. 24. Wake County Public Health officials are working to establish a timeline of what locations the person visited when, a release said.

“We are working to quickly establish a timeline of their movements, so we can effectively identify places they visited and determine if anyone was at increased risk of exposure,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “We will reach out to those who came in close contact with this person to assess their condition and take appropriate next steps.”

Wayne County announced its first case earlier Friday.

Other cases are in Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Cabarrus, Chatham, and Johnston counties. There was also a positive test at Camp Lejeune, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t count it toward the state’s total.

