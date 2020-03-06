Live Now
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church, pastor confirms

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The coronavirus patient in Wake County is a member of a church in Cary, the church’s pastor said.

Pastor Wolfgang Herz-Lane confirmed the COVID-19 patient is a member of the congregation at Christ the King Lutheran Church, located at 600 Walnut St. in Cary.

Herz-Lane added that Wake County health officials told him there is no cause for concern for the congregation. Church officials are taking precautions such as having hand sanitizer available and encouraging churchgoers not to shake hands.

Christ the King Lutheran Church is a polling location, as well, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

