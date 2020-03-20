Wake County resident who attended Millennium Tour 2020 concert at PNC Arena tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was symptomatic while attending the event.

The person was at the concert from 8:20 p.m. to midnight.

The individual had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.

“Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult to determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure.”

One person who went to the concert said she and others wished it would have been postponed.

“It was a hard decision for everyone who decided to go, as well, because I really wished the concert had been postponed,” Amaris Sampson said.

She said she went with a friend and they took precautions.

“I had Lysol wipes with me (and) hand sanitizer. I sanitized my whole seat (and) her seat,” Sampson said. “Obviously, (there was) anxiety, just some fear. Thinking about the fact that someone was there that had it, and then you’re instantly playing back in your mind like, ‘OK, did I interact with anybody?'”

Sampson hasn’t shown symptoms but decided to self-quarantine.

Jametta Billy, on the other hand, felt it was a good idea not to go to the show. She is pregnant and has had some health issues in the past. She opted at the last minute to not attend, despite having already paid for the ticket.

“I actually got the gloves, masks, (and) sanitizers for my fanny pack. We were all set,” Billy said.

The Wake County Public Health Division has set up a special information line for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13.

PNC Arena released a statement following the announcement:

“Wake County officials have made us aware that a guest that attended The Millennium Tour on March 13 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, vendors, partners and performers are our top priorities. We are assisting local officials in notifying attendees who were present last Friday night, and we will continue to follow the leads of our country, state and federal leaders in mitigating the spread of this illness.”

Affected Wake County residents can call 919-857-9375.