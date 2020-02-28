Wayne County Health Department, Office of Emergency Services prepares for coronavirus outbreak

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department and Office of Emergency Services continue to monitor the spread of Coronavirus from Wuhan, China.

Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker, EMS Director David Cuddeback, 911 Center Manager Chris Barnes, and Interim Health Director Ken Stern remain in communication with North Carolina Emergency Management officials and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for updated briefings and guidance on the virus.

First responders, telecommunicators, and medical personnel have been briefed on COVID-19 and have protocols in place to respond to any potential impacts to protect the safety of the public.

The CDC recommends the public to seek medical advice if you have traveled to China in the past 14 days and feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and can be more serious for individuals with a weakened immune system, the elderly, or those with underlying respiratory problems.

Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 page from the Wayne County Health Department at www.waynegov.com/coronavirus or call the North Carolina Division of Public Health hotline at 1-866-462-3821.