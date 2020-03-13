Wayne County IDs 1 presumptive positive case of COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) One Wayne County resident has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, officials said.

This is considered presumptive until confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

The individual has been quarantined at home and proper protocols are being followed.

County stakeholders continue to collaborate and respond to information as it becomes available.

For information on COVID-19, the Wayne County Health Department has a website available at www.waynegov.com/coronavirus.