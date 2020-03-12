WCPS to cancel all athletic events, sanitize schools

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County Public Schools is monitoring reports about COVID-19 cases being reported across North Carolina.

WCPS has released the following guidelines for staff:

Sanitizing Schools

WCPS will be deploying professional biohazard-certified cleaning services after hours to all schools on a regular rotation, beginning this evening, to assist custodians with efforts to sanitize schools.

While no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wayne County, WPCS has been working to address a number of rumors and/or concerns related to COVID-19.

The Wayne County Health Department and the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services have advised WCPS that unless one of its schools experiences a confirmed case of COVID-19 no other actions than those that the district is currently taking are required.

In the event a confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported in a WCPS school, WCPS will follow all guidance from local and state health officials in its response.

WCPS After School Event & Athletic Events

WCPS has opted to cancel all athletic events and practices beginning Friday afternoon until further notice. Additionally, until further notice, all WCPS after school events and activities are canceled.

District-Wide Events

All district-wide events will be closed to the public to help prevent the spread of contact with individuals from outside our schools. Today, the afternoon session of the WCPS Title I Parent Seminar was canceled. Tomorrow, the WCPS Middle School Battle of the Books will be held without spectators.

Field Trips/Competitions/Professional Staff Travel

All travel for student field trips, student competitions, and staff professional travel for conferences or trainings is under review at this time.