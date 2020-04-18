What’s the future for local restaurants look like?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The future for local restaurants is uncertain.

Professor O’Cools in Greenville is one of them.

The popular bar and grill is just one of the latest businesses to close down completely during COVID-19.

O’Cools has been in business for forty years, with generations coming in for meals and drinks, to hang with friends, and watch sports games.

Since the pandemic started, they moved to carry out food like many other restaurants. Now, they’ve recently shut that down as well.

Many regulars have posted their feelings on social media about O’Cools shutting down during this difficult time.

Kenneth Latham is a Greenville resident, and a regular at O’Cools.

He doesn’t want to see them gone for good.

“It’d be bad. We all come out here and have a few drinks. Just sit around. I’m hoping they don’t close. I hope they stay alive,” said Latham.

WNCT reached out to owner Linus Martinez.

Right now, he’s not sure what the future holds for the restaurant.

