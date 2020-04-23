Winterville business helps make masks for hospital workers

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Prints and Plaids in Winterville is teaming up with Carolina Textile District to provide masks for medical workers.

Usually, Prints and Plaids works with upholstery and fabrics, but now they’re helping save lives.

“Well when I saw they had a need and we could convert over easily, I wanted to help with this terrible thing that’s happened,” said Prints and Plaids owner Debra Leonard.

Prints and Plaids seamstress Jessica Leonard working on masks.

Leonard and her team of seamstresses have been given the task of making 1,000 masks from kits delivered by Carolina Textile District.

Once they finish making those, they’ll go back to Carolina Textile District, and then be delivered to medical workers in need.

Leonard and her team will then receive another shipment of 1,000 more masks to make.

Leonard says Prints and Plaids wants to help as long as they can.