Working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak? Here’s how to keep company data safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Working from home may become more common as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, but you need to make sure to keep your productivity high while safeguarding your company’s data.

As the concerns about COVID-19 interfering with business continue to grow, companies are not going to require people to be chained to their desks — instead, they want them to work remotely from home.

When your office is your work environment, there are often systems in place to keep your data safe but what happens if you work from home?

“There’s nothing worse than keeping the human flu out but letting computer flu in,” said Rob Downs, the CEO of Managed IT Solutions of Raleigh.

If you run a small company, don’t let your employees use their own devices to work remotely.

“They should be using a company asset that the company has control over to make sure it’s patched and updated with anti-virus software on it and has other forms of protection they have at the company,” he said.

Communication with the company while at home should be via a VPN—a virtual private network because all communications are encrypted.

“The biggest thing making sure you have safeguards so that not anyone can log in,” said Downs.

In order to be as productive from home as you are at work, you need to set guidelines for yourself.