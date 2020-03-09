World Health Organization says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘has become very real’

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea. As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it’s plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic — a serious global outbreak. (Kim Joo-sung/Yonhap via AP)

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

"Now that the #coronavirus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real.



But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.



The bottom line is: we are not at the mercy of this virus"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 9, 2020

As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it’s plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic — a serious global outbreak.

Thus far, the World Health Organization has resisted describing the crisis as such, saying the word “pandemic” might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.

“Unless we’re convinced it’s uncontrollable, why (would) we call it a pandemic?” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

The U.N. health agency has previously described a pandemic as a situation in which a new virus is causing “sustained community-level outbreaks” in at least two world regions.

Many experts say that threshold has long been met: The virus that was first identified in China is now spreading freely in four regions, it has reached every continent but Antarctica, and its advance seems unavoidable. The disease has managed to gain a foothold and multiply quickly even in countries with relatively strong public health systems.

WHO already declared the virus a “global health emergency’ in late January, putting countries and humanitarian organizations on notice and issuing a broad set of recommendations to curb its spread.