ENC school district hosts vaping awareness program for high school students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County School District plans to host a vaping awareness program for high school students this week.

Every student at D.H. Conley High School will go through the ‘Escape the Vape’ program.

The district is hosting the classroom seminar with Vidant, ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, and the Students Against Destructive Decisions club (SADD).

The interactive course will educate students about the dangers of vaping.

Students will go through seven classroom stations learning about peer pressure and possible hospitalization.

“In North Carolina we know we already have one death related to vaping and 36 deaths nationwide, so we know vaping is an issue – it is a community issue, it is a national issue,” said Jennifer Johnson, Public Information Officer, PCS.

After the course, students are encouraged to take what they learn to social media.

School administrators are also working to learn more about the dangers and signs of vaping.

“All of our staff have worked really hard to make a realistic classroom full of educational materials, experience, video and interactive activities for students to really see,” said Johnson.

The event kicks off Monday and runs through Thursday.