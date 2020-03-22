Local restaurants providing carry out and delivery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Local Greenville restaurants are now providing carry out and delivery services, to help with the spread of germs amid coronavirus fears.

A restaurant worker taking down a customers order with gloves on.

On March 17th, Governor Roy Cooper announced an executive order shutting down all North Carolina restaurants and bars.

While people can’t dine inside, restaurants owners are popping up tents and selling to customers outside via carry out and delivery.

Greenville Texas Roadhouse owner David Hollinger is also taking part in these alternative forms of feeding customers.

“I feel like we’ve had a pretty overwhelmingly positive response,” said Hollinger.



Greenville’s Texas Roadhouse has opened tents outside for customers wanting carry out or delivery.

“People appreciate the fact that we’re adapting and overcoming these obstacles. I’m really proud of my staff for being so flexible. Really, they’re all about it.”

Like other restaurants and bars providing these services, Hollinger says they’ll keep doing things this way until further notice.