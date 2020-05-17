NC Churches allowed in person worship for two weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

As Phase 2 pushes further reopening here in North Carolina, a few organizations still feel left out of this progress.

Since the pandemic, churches have been forced to worship through online or drive up services.

The group Return America is at the forefront of a lawsuit against the governor, claiming his orders have gone against free worship as a constitutional right.

Many churches across the state have joined in on fighting these orders.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Dr. Ronnie Baity has been at the front of the fight to hold in-person services.

Baity is the founder and pastor at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

On May 15th the case was presented to a judge, and an emergency motion to allow temporary worship inside was green lit the following afternoon.

This order allows people to worship inside churches for two weeks.

Dr. Baity says although he plans to take services back indoors, they’ll use every precaution necessary to keep worshipers safe.

“We’ve asked the churches across North Carolina who we have influence over not to go back in a half hazzard way,” said Baity.

“Go back in a safe way. We’ll put in place safety standards to assure good health to our people.”

Governor Cooper has complied with the new motion, and the full case will be heard in court on May 29th at 10 a.m.

This will then determine if churches can continue in person meetings for good.