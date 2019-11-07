Organization helps people sign up for the Affordable Care Act free of charge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An organization in the East is offering in-person support for those signing up for the Affordable Care Act.

Employees at Access East in Greenville say the signing up process can be difficult – which is why they are offering free consultations to the public.

“Often times if you don’t put the right answer you don’t get the tax credits you should get, and you may not even qualify for a plan because you answered a question wrong because you didn’t understand it,” said Cheryl Hallock, Programs Coordinator, Access East.

Access East will help you break down the health and financial benefits of the ACA. They will also help you decipher which plan works best for you.

To schedule a free consultation call 252-847-3027 or visit www.NCNavigator.net.

Make sure you bring your social security card, income information and your employer’s name and phone number when you come.

Open enrollment for the ACA ends on Dec. 15.