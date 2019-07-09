Red Cross to host blood drives across Eastern N.C. in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The American Red Cross says it is facing a nationwide blood shortage – with a less than 3-day supply of most blood types – and it will host multiple blood drives across Eastern North Carolina to collect blood donations.

Here are the dates, times and locations for Red Cross blood drives in July in our area:

Beaufort County:

Aurora

7/26/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aurora Volunteer Fire Department & Aurora Rescue Squad, 99 Hwy 33 E.

Bath

7/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Clair’s Church of Christ, 9814 NC 99 Hwy South

Washington

7/15/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodard’s Pond Church of Christ, 8962 US Hwy 264 East

7/15/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main Street

7/22/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey Street

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, First Christian Church, 307 East Third St.

Carteret County:

Beaufort

7/19/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Road

Morehead City

7/10/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4913 Bridges St.

7/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell St., PO Box 1619

7/23/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Carteret, 1604 Arendell St.

7/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carteret Community College/Student Center, 3505 Arendell St.

Newport

7/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Road

Craven County:

Havelock

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Planet Fitness, 514 U.S. Hwy 70 West

New Bern

7/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Craven Community College, 800 College Court

7/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pine Tree Drive

7/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Bern Mall, 3134 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

7/17/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Emerald Golf Club, 5000 Clubhouse Dr.

7/20/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., No. 7 Township Fire Department, 1705 Old CherryPoint Road

7/24/2019: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hatteras Yacht, 110 N. Glenburnie Rd.

7/25/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pine Tree Drive

7/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1125 Pine Tree Drive

7/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Latitude Church, 1732 RaceTrack Road

Vanceboro

7/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., VFW Post 11119, 102 First Street

Duplin County:

Albertson

7/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Albertson Fire Department, 732 Sheep Pasture Rd

Beulaville

7/16/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Beulaville Presbyterian Church Beulaville, 205 East Main Street

Kenansville

7/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kenansville Baptist Church, 114 Routledge Street

Rose Hill

7/24/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Baptist Church, 1107 Cornwallis Road

Lenoir County:

Kinston

7/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Bethel Free will Baptist Church, 1936 Banks School Rd.

7/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lenoir County Board of Elections, 110 South Heritage St.

7/24/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd.

7/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., 902 Church, 2009 Carey Rd.

La Grange

7/29/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., La Grange Community Center, 410 E. Washington Street

Pink Hill

7/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pink Hill United Methodist Church, 102 Walnut St.

7/31/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 E. Pleasant Hill Rd.

Martin County:

Jamesville

7/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St.

Williamston

7/17/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 305 East Main Street

7/29/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Avenue

7/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., EJ Hayes Alumni Building, 705 Washington Street

Onslow County:

Jacksonville

7/13/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parkway Subaru of Jacksonville, 2400 N. Marine Blvd

7/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jacksonville VA, 110 A Branchwood Dr.

7/19/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jacksonville Mall – Mobile, 375 Western Blvd

7/20/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Extreme Outfitters, 102 Western Blvd

7/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lafayette Masonic Lodge, 305 Chaney Avenue

Midway Park

7/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way

Richlands

7/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Richlands First Baptist Church, 100 Rand Street

Sneads Ferry

7/9/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., New River Community Church of God, 117 Wheeler Creek Rd.

Swansboro

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center, 300 Taylor Notion Rd

Pamlico County:

Grantsboro

7/26/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grantsboro Town Hall, 10648 NC Highway 55

Pitt County:

Greenville

7/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jarvis Memorial United Methodist/Christian Life Center, 510 South Washington Street

7/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Murphy Center, Ficklen Drive, East Carolina University

7/12/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/13/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/14/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 411 Watauga Ave.

7/15/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/19/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/20/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/21/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/26/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/27/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/28/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/29/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mayer Electric, 1512 Hooker Road

Winterville

7/22/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper Street

Tyrrell

Columbia

7/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Columbia High School, 902 Main Street

Washington County:

Plymouth

7/22/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 309 Washington Street