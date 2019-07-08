Six free health clinics to be offered this week in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)

The Bertie County Government, Vidant Health, and Campbell University will host six free health clinics this week in several locations.

Each of the health clinics will offer free health screenings for Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, Bone Density Scans, and Stroke Assessments, as well as education on how to live a healthier life.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the free health clinics:

Tuesday, July 9, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Indian Woods Baptist Church

2330 Indian Woods Road, Windsor

Tuesday, July 9, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Kelford

408 East Church Street, Kelford



Wednesday, July 10, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Places of Possibilities

1144 Hexlena Road, Aulander

Wednesday, July 10, 5:00 p.m. to 8;00 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Powellsville

407 East Main Street, Powellsville



Thursday, July 11, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Greater Wynns Grove Baptist Church

221 Wynns Grove Church Road, Colerain



Thursday, July 11, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Oxley Hill Baptist Church

110 Jeff White Road, Merry Hill