Six free health clinics to be offered this week in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)
The Bertie County Government, Vidant Health, and Campbell University will host six free health clinics this week in several locations.
Each of the health clinics will offer free health screenings for Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol, Bone Density Scans, and Stroke Assessments, as well as education on how to live a healthier life.
Here are the dates, times and locations for the free health clinics:
Tuesday, July 9, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Indian Woods Baptist Church
2330 Indian Woods Road, Windsor
Tuesday, July 9, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Kelford
408 East Church Street, Kelford
Wednesday, July 10, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Places of Possibilities
1144 Hexlena Road, Aulander
Wednesday, July 10, 5:00 p.m. to 8;00 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Powellsville
407 East Main Street, Powellsville
Thursday, July 11, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Greater Wynns Grove Baptist Church
221 Wynns Grove Church Road, Colerain
Thursday, July 11, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Oxley Hill Baptist Church
110 Jeff White Road, Merry Hill