Upcoming fundraising walk raises awareness for heart disease, stroke

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds are expected to gather this weekend in Greenville to raise awareness for national health issues.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association will be teaming up for a fundraising walk Saturday at ECU’s Dowdy Ficklen football stadium.

More than 200 people have signed up, yet organizers are hoping for 500. The organizations are trying to raise $50 thousand for local and national programs.

One of the organizers tells 9OYS they are even working to implement programs in Eastern North Carolina schools.

“We are in the process of working to get CPR kits into all the schools in Eastern North Carolina, so that students can be trained in hands-on CPR before they graduate from high school,” said Erin Fox, Director of Development, American Heart Association.

The organizations have also invested around one million dollars in related health research initiatives at ECU.

Check-in for the event starts at 9am on Saturday. The walk begins at 10.

You can register and set a fundraising goal for the walk on the American Heart Association’s website.