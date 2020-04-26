Humble Food restaurant provides free meals and supplies to homeless

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Many people could use a helping hand right now.

That’s why on a Sunday afternoon, Humble Food restaurant owner and chef Tiras Greene and other volunteers provided free and hot meals to the homeless at Greenville’s Community Crossroads Center.

As people ate their food, donated supplies like mouthwash, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste were also handed out.

Greene says even though it’s a difficult time for many, it brings him and his team happiness to give back.

“Just showing love,” said Greene.

“Just showing kindness. Just showing people that we appreciate them. I think that really matters the most. Just showing people we love them, care for them, and that we’re all on the same team.”

Greene says he plans to hold these free meal events monthly during the pandemic, to take care of people in need.

To donate to Greene and his cause you can contact him at 919-317-2985.

Money can also be sent via Cash App to $tirusGreene or $LoveJones5010.