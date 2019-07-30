Lead-based paint testing program set to start in Greenville

The City of Greenville has a new program which will test homes for toxic lead-based paints.

The housing division received $1.3 million in federal funds to start the program.

It will target low to moderate income households. To qualify, you must meet HUD income requirements and small children must be present in the home.

“Lead is some one of those toxic metal that will prevent their [a child’s] development mentally and physically,” said Sylvia Brown, Planner II, City of Greenville.

Also, your home or unit must be built prior to 1978.

The city has contracted a company who will do the inspections and repairs.

The program is federally-funded; however, there is only a small portion the homeowner or renter must pay.

The city is taking pre-applications now. To apply, contact Sylvia Brown at 252-329-4509 or at sbrown@greenvillenc.gov.