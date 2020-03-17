NC to close restaurants, bars for dine-in customers, allowing takeout & delivery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “It’s just weird because it’s a part of every day life. Other than that it is just kind of weird and inconvenient for when we do run out of groceries,” said Nicole Missamer, Greenville resident.

Missamer and her friends won’t be sticking around favorite restaurants and bars after Governor Cooper’s order Tuesday. The ban on dining-in is affecting businesses, employees and customers.

“The main thing is definitely a decrease in sales and business. With going to just to-go we’ll also have reduced staffing so less hours for all the employees that we have,” said Scott Boyd, manager at Mellow Mushroom in Greenville.

Boyd said the mandate is drastic, but has to be done.

“In some ways, I do think it is a little drastic. I think if people would adhere and don’t go out in large groups and restrict traveling. That sort of thing will alleviate itself on its own and there wouldn’t be a necessity to take these measures,” said Boyd.

Boyd’s restaurant receives a lot of take-out and delivery orders, but the bulk of sales comes from dine-in customers.

“So it wont be a huge adjustment. It will just be an adjustment getting away from doing dine in to doing strictly to go and delivery,” he said.

Missamer hopes this move will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Thankfully it hasn’t spread as bad as it could and I think taking these measures to this extent I think it will help it not spread as much as it has in other places,” she said.

Mellow Mushroom is giving customers the option of coming inside to pick up orders, or having them brought to their cars.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that restaurants and bars in North Carolina will not allow customers to dine-in.

The measure is effective starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

However, takeout and delivery orders can continue.

The governor plans to announce the executive order at 2 p.m.

The order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help NC workers affected by COVID-19.

This will be the second executive order from Cooper during the pandemic.

The first closed all publc K-12 schools for two weeks starting Monday. It also banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

Tuesday's announcement concerning restaurants comes at the state has 40 cases of COVID-19.

There are 185,067 cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is responsible for more than 7,330 deaths across the globe.