Nurses honored at UNC Health Care Lenoir

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

The city of Kinston paid tribute to its nurses fighting on the front lines of the pandemic during National Nurses Week.

On Friday, May 8th, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy visited UNC Health Care Lenoir to sign a proclamation honoring the hospital and its workers.

Mayor Hardy wanted his message to highlight the work, time, and effort these nurses and others in health care are putting into patients and families during the pandemic.



A nurse at UNC Health Care Lenoir watching the event (left). Kinston Mayor Don Hardy stood between two hospital workers as he signed a proclamation honoring nurses and others who work at the hospital (right).

“We continue to work together for the common good,” said Hardy.

“For the betterment of not just ourselves, but others. So, by them risking their lives coming to work every day is a big deal, and they should be recognized.”

Following the event, workers at the hospital and Mayor Hardy were treated to cookies and lemonade.

Other hospitals across the state have also had similar ceremonies.

