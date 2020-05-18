Nursing homes and COVID-19, how are they fairing?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The pandemic has taken a tole on life as we once knew it.

For nursing homes and long term care facilities across the United States, getting protective supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and other necessities haven’t always been easy.

As the state of North Carolina moves into Phase 2, changes and adapting are taking place.

The North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston is still using precautions to keep their residents and employees safe and healthy.

“We have one entrance to our facility, we’ve locked down all other entrances,” said the Home’s Administrator Bonnie Ard.

“All employees are screened with a series of screening questions, and their temperature is taken.”

Ard said their facility is lucky to have the help from third party donations, but not every nursing home and care facility is.

“If you’re having trouble testing in long term care facilities, contact your health department,” said Ard.

Currently, the NC Veterans Home in Kinston has no known cases of COVID-19.

Following a previous parade held on the grounds, the Veterans Home is holding another parade for friends and family to visit at a distance in June.