Online Originals: Reading on the common event encourages summer learning

READ ENC, Sheppard Memorial Library, and other community partners hosted Reading on the Common this morning in Greenville. It’s a continuation of National Summer Learning Week.

Summer Learning Week is July 8-13. Each day has a different leaning theme. The goal of Summer Learning Week is to promote year round education and combat the summer slide.

About the Summer Slide:

“It’s so important because kids…we know that if they’re not reading over the summer, not learning, that when they get back to school, they miss two months of that exposure so they really decline in their progress.” Emma Plyler, READ ENC Intern

Families from the Greenville area in addition to campers from the Horizons Program at the Oakwood School brought mats, blankets, and books to the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. They settled in for a morning of reading to promote summer learning.

“I think we have about 65-70 kids out here today. So, it was really cool to see them reading their favorite books and interacting with each other,” said Emma Plyler, an Intern for READ ENC.







The Pitt County Book Mobile was on scene to check out books and to hand out library information.







Representatives from the Pitt County Schools Child Nutrition Program were also present. They gave out healthy snacks of juice boxes and multigrain goldfish and books about different types of food.





Guests from Sylvan Learning and other community programs were on site to read to the kids in the group and individual story times.

“I think reading is important because it gives us more knowledge in our heads,” said Angie, a camper at the Horizons Program at the Oakwood School.

For more information on READ ENC: Community Literacy Coalition, click here.

