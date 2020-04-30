Pitt County Arts Council raises money for artists during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

It can be a difficult time for people right now during the pandemic, especially when it comes to jobs.

The Pitt County Arts Council realizes the struggle that many local artists might be facing, which is why they’ve started The Arts Relief Fund.

The goal of this fund is to give back to artists who are applying to receive financial aid.

Members of the Council and community have been lending a hand for donations.

The first round of donations was April 15th, acquiring $1,000 of the $38,000 needed between over twenty artist applicants.

Each applicant received $50 dollars in the first round of donations.

Sarah Lazure works as the marketing and financial coordinator for Pitt County’s Arts Council at Emerge Art Gallery in Uptown Greenville.

“I don’t think anybody is going to bounce back immediately, even if things do reopen,” said Lazure.

“It’s going to take some time to get those exhibitions and those performances back.”

Lazure say’s as long as there’s a need for money, they’ll continue raising funds.

“When all of this is said and done, I hope people remember that the arts helped us to get through,” said Lazure.

To apply for money or donate to the Arts Relief Fund click here.