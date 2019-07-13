The Field of Honor closing ceremony at the Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Today the closing ceremony for the field of honor was held at the town common in Greenville.

Members of the community gathered for the ceremony.

The Greenville Noon Rotary touched on the importance of honoring those who have served our country.

Stephen Walsh, who is with the Greenville Noon Rotary emphasized how much this has meant to the community.

“It seems to have had a really big impact on the community because we’ve come out here to maintain the flags, make sure they’re upright and everything’s looking sharp and everyday we see people out here wandering the flags, and taking pictures and we’ve spoken to them and we’ve seen people in tears as they look at different flags,” Walsh said.



WNCT’s Shayla Reaves was among one of the speakers who took the stage at the ceremony.

Organizers look forward to continuing this attraction.