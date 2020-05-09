Wedding Parade during a pandemic

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

It might seem difficult to get married during a pandemic, but Teaven and Brittany Johnson made that happen…and they got a surprise with it.

The couple wed at Mount Zion Holy United Church in Williamston May 9th.

With only a small amount of family present, the couple was prepared for a wedding quarantine style.

However, the groom and other friends and family had a surprise up their sleeve.

After the couple said ‘I do’, they walked out to the front porch of the church.

Teaven and Brittany Johnson wave to cars as they slowly parade down the street, celebrating their new marriage.

Once outside, the newly weds were met with honking, cheering, and loved ones waving outside their cars.

The bride had no idea what was happening, but both were thrilled.

“It means a lot,” said groom Teaven Johnson.

“It just means so much because they are the reasons why our love is so strong. So, we love our family our church family…everybody so much.”

Mr. and Mrs. Johnson waving to friends and family who paraded in front of the church for them following their marriage.

After the surprise, everyone gathered (at a distance) in the side yard of the church for pictures.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Johnson!