Young Professionals of Pitt County are keeping Greenville beautiful

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many events are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

That’s not stopping the Young Professionals of Pitt County from keeping Greenville beautiful.

The group normally cleans up their adopted section of 10th Street every three months.

COVID-19 put a hold on that, but the group is back at it again.

“We love our community and don’t want something like this to stop us from continuing to work,” said Nathan Cohen, Steering Committee Chair. “We’re keeping safe distances and continuing to do what we’re here to do.”

Cohen says he wants to do as much as he can to give back.

“I love this community immensely and I’m here to stay,” he said. “I’m doing anything and everything I can to help the community because when everybody works together, then you have a flourishing community.”

The group also holds volunteer events and raises money for the community.

Right now, they are selling t-shirts that say “Greenville Strong.”

Eighty percent of the proceeds will go to local businesses the group works with.

Community Service Chair, Jamie Bailey, agrees that it’s a great feeling to know you’ve contributed to a good cause.

“It’s important to give back in general,” said Bailey. “It’s always a good feeling to be able to help out in any way you can, give back to the community. But also, it’s nice to know that you’re making a difference and helping keep Greenville clean and beautiful.”

Young Professionals of Pitt County is always looking for more members.

Those interested in joining can send a message to their Facebook page or visit their website.