RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in nearly two months, there are fewer North Carolina counties in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s orange zone for COVID-19 than there were a week earlier.

There were 61 counties — six fewer than last week — colored orange with the highest community level of COVID-19 on the map released Thursday night by the CDC.

(Photo credit: CDC)

The 61 is still well over half of the state’s 100 counties and they account for just under half of the state’s population of 10.4 million.

But at least the total dropped for the first time since June 30, when the count slipped to four.

The number of orange counties in the state peaked last week with 67.

People in orange counties are advised by the CDC to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That includes K-12 schools and other community settings.

Another 36 counties — including Wake, Franklin, Johnston and Wilson — were colored yellow with medium spread. Just four counties were green with the lowest level of spread.

A county moves into the orange, high-level zone if it has more than 200 new cases per week for every 100,000 people who live there, and has either more than ten COVID-19 hospital admissions that week for every 100,000 people or if 10 percent or more of the people in hospitals have COVID-19.

(Photo credit: CDC)

But, keep in mind that under the CDC’s old four-colored map that measured transmission, each of the state’s 100 counties would fall in the red zone with the highest level of COVID-19 spread.