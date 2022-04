GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 15 reached 988,342 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 14, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (5,800 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (9 total deaths)

— 62.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,150 (1,755 total cases)

— 35.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (96,665 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (176 total deaths)

— 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,943 (52,313 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (26,821 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (183 total deaths)

— 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,830 (13,918 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Bertie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,176 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (67 total deaths)

— 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,352 (4,235 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (37,556 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (67 total deaths)

— 56.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,206 (20,352 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Johnston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (113,109 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (438 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,400 (59,452 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (86,288 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (568 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,816 (47,572 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (14,832 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (73 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,490 (6,390 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (25,729 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (161 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,623 (12,511 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (5,172 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (38 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,484 (2,212 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,849 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (39 total deaths)

— 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,879 (4,317 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (33,999 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (145 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,811 (15,946 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (30,822 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (208 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,158 (15,754 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (19,038 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (72 total deaths)

— 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,845 (6,136 total cases)

— 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (132,868 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (479 total deaths)

— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,697 (61,637 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (120,435 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (470 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,704 (55,636 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (7,100 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (27 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,399 (2,596 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (31,499 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (58 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,155 (12,446 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (7,857 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (56 total deaths)

— 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,628 (4,131 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (12,299 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (80 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,406 (5,092 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (22,342 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (104 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,540 (9,296 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (8,118 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (39 total deaths)

— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,686 (3,523 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (35,669 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (204 total deaths)

— 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,779 (12,949 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (24,561 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (93 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,995 (11,138 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (54,172 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (299 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,261 (26,650 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Vance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (25,630 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (112 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,584 (11,839 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (58,292 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (318 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,985 (24,196 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (6,509 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (12 total deaths)

— 51.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,497 (2,951 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (21,082 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (117 total deaths)

— 46.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,903 (7,854 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (69,091 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (293 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,227 (24,924 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (43,862 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (109 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,234 (12,834 total cases)

— 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (100,580 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (468 total deaths)

— 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,614 (46,808 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (202,296 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (562 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,415 (85,271 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (120,589 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (375 total deaths)

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,196 (51,852 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (329,368 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (1,159 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,839 (117,311 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (236,760 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (793 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,153 (92,337 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (37,665 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (111 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,609 (14,270 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (63,817 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (195 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,769 (24,277 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (89,748 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (309 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,922 (29,881 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (148,558 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (388 total deaths)

— 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,590 (50,622 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (704,910 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (1,559 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,091 (278,602 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. Bladen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (20,994 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (121 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,476 (9,318 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Carteret County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (44,986 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (117 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,309 (14,109 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (13,685 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (61 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,495 (5,793 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (172,263 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (554 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,076 (52,437 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (3,312 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (13 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,534 (1,310 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (228,154 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (300 total deaths)

— 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,259 (71,560 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (26,961 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (23 total deaths)

— 72.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,946 (7,382 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (815,753 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,050 total deaths)

— 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,121 (290,399 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (113,340 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (124 total deaths)

— 62.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,861 (26,520 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina