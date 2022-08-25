GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker has compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina.

The latest numbers come using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 23, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Scotland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (90 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,858 (11,442 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (136 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (17,280 fully vaccinated)

#49. Graham County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (22 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,210 (2,550 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,935 fully vaccinated)

#48. Cherokee County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (75 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,628 (7,905 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (127 total deaths)

— 80.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (13,273 fully vaccinated)

#47. Gaston County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (588 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,689 (73,397 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (888 total deaths)

— 60.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (113,736 fully vaccinated)

#46. Iredell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (480 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,117 (54,754 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (487 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (97,424 fully vaccinated)

#45. Craven County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (273 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,975 (28,573 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (220 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (64,449 fully vaccinated)

#44. Alexander County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (100 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,469 (11,425 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (145 total deaths)

— 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (16,894 fully vaccinated)

#43. Durham County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (868 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,241 (90,793 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (349 total deaths)

— 55.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (232,484 fully vaccinated)

#42. Hoke County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (150 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,274 (17,274 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (125 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (23,341 fully vaccinated)

#41. Davidson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (461 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,099 (48,773 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (446 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (82,197 fully vaccinated)

#40. Jones County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (26 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,041 (2,547 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (41 total deaths)

— 76.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,298 fully vaccinated)

#39. Pitt County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (505 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,321 (60,225 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (259 total deaths)

— 41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (97,961 fully vaccinated)

#38. Cumberland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (943 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,294 (101,640 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (675 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (203,882 fully vaccinated)

#37. Rowan County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (400 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,516 (46,201 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (604 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (62,607 fully vaccinated)

#36. Granville County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (171 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,165 (17,024 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (38,159 fully vaccinated)

#35. Warren County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (56 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,675 (5,066 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (10,964 fully vaccinated)

#34. Bladen County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (93 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,480 (10,628 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (134 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (21,142 fully vaccinated)

#33. Wilkes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (195 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,024 (19,856 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (279 total deaths)

— 65.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (32,228 fully vaccinated)

#32. Alleghany County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (32 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,110 (3,242 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (18 total deaths)

— 34.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (6,549 fully vaccinated)

#31. Pender County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (183 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,069 (17,070 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (134 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (32,687 fully vaccinated)

#30. Forsyth County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (1,117 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,346 (108,364 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (861 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (240,177 fully vaccinated)

#29. Cleveland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (287 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,694 (33,002 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (410 total deaths)

— 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (49,846 fully vaccinated)

#28. Stokes County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (134 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,280 (12,893 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (187 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (21,756 fully vaccinated)

#27. Hertford County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (70 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,597 (5,587 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (90 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (11,436 fully vaccinated)

#26. Robeson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (394 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,401 (46,243 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (556 total deaths)

— 73.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (56,326 fully vaccinated)

#25. Stanly County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (191 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,116 (21,427 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (275 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (28,336 fully vaccinated)

#24. Edgecombe County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (159 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,335 (15,614 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (158 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (24,853 fully vaccinated)

#23. Wilson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (254 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,185 (24,692 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (329 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (43,924 fully vaccinated)

#22. Onslow County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (623 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,050 (59,480 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (399 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (119,671 fully vaccinated)

#21. Catawba County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (504 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,648 (53,686 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (622 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (87,257 fully vaccinated)

#20. Northampton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (62 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,192 (5,103 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (88 total deaths)

— 83.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,697 fully vaccinated)

#19. Burke County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (292 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,728 (27,804 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (341 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (42,327 fully vaccinated)

#18. Sampson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (210 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,214 (21,101 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (189 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (33,322 fully vaccinated)

#17. Davie County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (146 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,227 (12,951 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (112 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (24,890 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lenoir County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (191 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,124 (17,973 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (235 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (31,238 fully vaccinated)

#15. McDowell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (156 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,709 (15,424 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (178 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,004 fully vaccinated)

#14. Swain County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (49 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,110 (4,297 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (49 total deaths)

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (8,311 fully vaccinated)

#13. Wayne County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (442 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,642 (36,499 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (417 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (61,423 fully vaccinated)

#12. Vance County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (161 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,160 (13,877 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (126 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (26,071 fully vaccinated)

#11. Clay County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (41 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,685 (2,997 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)

— 69.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (5,314 fully vaccinated)

#10. Washington County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (43 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,663 (3,435 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (52 total deaths)

— 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (5,959 fully vaccinated)

#9. Martin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (84 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,154 (6,991 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (95 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (11,044 fully vaccinated)

#8. Duplin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (222 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,116 (18,865 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (251 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (27,457 fully vaccinated)

#7. Bertie County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (75 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,545 (4,840 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (72 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (10,214 fully vaccinated)

#6. Yadkin County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (149 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,762 (12,717 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (123 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (18,792 fully vaccinated)

#5. Halifax County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (202 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,442 (16,224 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (190 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (27,010 fully vaccinated)

#4. Surry County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (293 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,894 (24,330 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (367 total deaths)

— 107.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (36,285 fully vaccinated)

#3. Pamlico County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (54 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,399 (3,105 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (32 total deaths)

— 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,061 fully vaccinated)

#2. Caldwell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (370 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,883 (25,379 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (316 total deaths)

— 56.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (39,348 fully vaccinated)

#1. Mitchell County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (95 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,840 (4,166 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (7,304 fully vaccinated)