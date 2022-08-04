GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (215 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,149 (23,100 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 51.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (38,024 fully vaccinated)

#49. Macon County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (111 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,137 (8,655 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (123 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (21,170 fully vaccinated)

#48. Cherokee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (89 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,692 (7,637 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (125 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (13,266 fully vaccinated)

#47. Nash County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (294 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,395 (28,662 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (324 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (54,628 fully vaccinated)

#46. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (316 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,802 (27,038 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (333 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (58,925 fully vaccinated)

#45. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (143 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,242 (12,420 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (185 total deaths)

— 67.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (21,737 fully vaccinated)

#44. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (216 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,127 (19,242 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (276 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (32,160 fully vaccinated)

#43. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (220 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,170 (16,097 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (134 total deaths)

— 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (45,263 fully vaccinated)

#42. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (698 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,866 (62,482 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (511 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (122,090 fully vaccinated)

#41. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (49 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,537 (3,971 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (7,298 fully vaccinated)

#40. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (738 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,848 (71,509 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (878 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (113,452 fully vaccinated)

#39. Onslow County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (670 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,960 (57,323 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (390 total deaths)

— 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (119,467 fully vaccinated)

#38. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (43 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,385 (2,976 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (31 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (7,053 fully vaccinated)

#37. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (205 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,207 (16,445 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (38,056 fully vaccinated)

#36. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (498 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,597 (44,896 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (599 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (62,499 fully vaccinated)

#35. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (559 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,586 (51,992 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (617 total deaths)

— 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (87,146 fully vaccinated)

#34. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (3,897 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,654 (318,158 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (1,676 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (710,640 fully vaccinated)

#33. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (458 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,344 (44,862 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (553 total deaths)

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (56,218 fully vaccinated)

#32. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (1,130 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,348 (87,922 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (345 total deaths)

— 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (231,591 fully vaccinated)

#31. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (80 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,951 (6,721 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (95 total deaths)

— 74.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (11,019 fully vaccinated)

#30. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (374 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,112 (27,692 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (215 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (64,324 fully vaccinated)

#29. Wilson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (307 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,148 (23,843 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (328 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (43,870 fully vaccinated)

#28. Anson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (92 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,367 (7,179 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (102 total deaths)

— 71.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (11,584 fully vaccinated)

#27. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (369 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,719 (32,047 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (406 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (49,816 fully vaccinated)

#26. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (1,264 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,314 (98,352 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (669 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (202,976 fully vaccinated)

#25. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (168 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,936 (13,332 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (126 total deaths)

— 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (26,019 fully vaccinated)

#24. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (43 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,581 (2,873 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (5,295 fully vaccinated)

#23. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (214 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,277 (16,723 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (122 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,234 fully vaccinated)

#22. Greene County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (82 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,992 (6,319 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (71 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (13,989 fully vaccinated)

#21. Hertford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (93 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,469 (5,320 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (90 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (11,415 fully vaccinated)

#20. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 395 (156 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,812 (10,588 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (111 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (22,497 fully vaccinated)

#19. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (150 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,572 (12,269 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (18,760 fully vaccinated)

#18. Avery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (70 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,228 (4,956 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (46 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (9,499 fully vaccinated)

#17. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (336 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,636 (24,354 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (312 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (39,325 fully vaccinated)

#16. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (297 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,490 (23,322 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (363 total deaths)

— 108.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (36,236 fully vaccinated)

#15. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (84 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,217 (4,913 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (87 total deaths)

— 84.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,697 fully vaccinated)

#14. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (37 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,333 (2,476 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,936 fully vaccinated)

#13. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (803 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,290 (58,361 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (252 total deaths)

— 42.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (97,764 fully vaccinated)

#12. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (64 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,772 (4,106 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (47 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (8,296 fully vaccinated)

#11. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (149 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,499 (10,307 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (133 total deaths)

— 67.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (21,017 fully vaccinated)

#10. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (240 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,167 (15,013 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (155 total deaths)

— 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (24,812 fully vaccinated)

#9. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (228 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,685 (13,950 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (178 total deaths)

— 56.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (26,013 fully vaccinated)

#8. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (284 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,794 (17,229 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (235 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (31,177 fully vaccinated)

#7. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (328 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,068 (20,373 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (188 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (33,250 fully vaccinated)

#6. Columbus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (289 new cases, +131% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,720 (17,052 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (273 total deaths)

— 102.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (24,027 fully vaccinated)

#5. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (263 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,236 (15,621 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (190 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,975 fully vaccinated)

#4. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (667 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,354 (34,912 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (414 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (61,282 fully vaccinated)

#3. Chowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (76 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,719 (4,562 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (62 total deaths)

— 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (7,939 fully vaccinated)

#2. Duplin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (324 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,793 (18,088 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (249 total deaths)

— 74.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (27,404 fully vaccinated)

#1. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (263 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,874 (14,289 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (195 total deaths)

— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (21,823 fully vaccinated)