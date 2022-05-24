WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Health Department will begin offering booster shots for those ages 5 years and older starting Thursday.

On May 20, the CDC, along with the FDA, recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11. The most up-to-date and approved recommendations are children ages 5 through 11 years old should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series. (Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for this age group.) Also, the CDC strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.

For all vaccine appointments, please call (252) 946-1902 to schedule your appointment. Please bring your vaccine card with you to your appointment.