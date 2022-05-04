WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – Congressman G.K. Butterfield announced Wednesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Butterfield (NC-01), who is serving his last term in Congress after deciding to retire rather than run for re-election, said he is working from home and is being isolated.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” Butterfield said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I will be working from home this week during my isolation period.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe.”