GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 2 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 7.3% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 27, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (29 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,672 (18,839 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (242 total deaths)

— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (31,397 fully vaccinated)

#49. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (203 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,207 (115,480 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (904 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (241,672 fully vaccinated)

#48. Nash County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (50 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,756 (30,888 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (346 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (54,823 fully vaccinated)

#47. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (585 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,279 (369,981 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (1,263 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (830,152 fully vaccinated)

#46. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (28 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,116 (16,531 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (168 total deaths)

— 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (24,903 fully vaccinated)

#45. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,530 (3,249 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (36 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (7,042 fully vaccinated)

#44. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (18 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,953 (11,110 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (142 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (21,367 fully vaccinated)

#43. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (34 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,790 (18,006 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (124 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (38,272 fully vaccinated)

#42. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (69 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,424 (38,693 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (436 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (61,803 fully vaccinated)

#41. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (24 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,012 (13,716 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (118 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (25,012 fully vaccinated)

#40. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (21 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,200 (12,074 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (153 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (17,096 fully vaccinated)

#39. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (642 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,933 (343,468 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (1,780 total deaths)

— 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (710,416 fully vaccinated)

#38. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (22 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,124 (9,298 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (30 total deaths)

— 68.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (27,223 fully vaccinated)

#37. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (60 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,197 (29,454 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (356 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (59,580 fully vaccinated)

#36. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (99 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,978 (51,922 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (468 total deaths)

— 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (82,733 fully vaccinated)

#35. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (156 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,231 (65,900 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (650 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (175,225 fully vaccinated)

#34. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (13 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,686 (6,023 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (84 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (12,378 fully vaccinated)

#33. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (41 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,044 (21,238 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (288 total deaths)

— 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (32,340 fully vaccinated)

#32. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (134 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,178 (76,739 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (933 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (114,040 fully vaccinated)

#31. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (327 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,504 (147,742 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (1,352 total deaths)

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (335,563 fully vaccinated)

#30. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (60 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,390 (34,663 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (431 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (49,704 fully vaccinated)

#29. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (12 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,799 (5,416 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (91 total deaths)

— 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,689 fully vaccinated)

#28. Greene County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (13 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,114 (6,766 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (76 total deaths)

— 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (14,151 fully vaccinated)

#27. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (151 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,881 (74,070 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (514 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,146 fully vaccinated)

#26. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,792 (4,537 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (52 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (8,388 fully vaccinated)

#25. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (92 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,075 (48,416 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (617 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (62,724 fully vaccinated)

#24. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (12 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,031 (6,149 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (66 total deaths)

— 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (9,227 fully vaccinated)

#23. Polk County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (14 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,114 (4,583 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (68 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (8,538 fully vaccinated)

#22. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (34 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,573 (17,290 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (198 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (27,093 fully vaccinated)

#21. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (152 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,095 (67,307 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (536 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (122,040 fully vaccinated)

#20. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (85 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,075 (30,616 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (350 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (70,138 fully vaccinated)

#19. Cherokee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (21 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,841 (8,252 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (134 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (13,301 fully vaccinated)

#18. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (53 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,408 (26,135 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (396 total deaths)

— 114.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (36,498 fully vaccinated)

#17. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (12 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,698 (4,444 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (42 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (7,324 fully vaccinated)

#16. Transylvania County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (28 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,533 (7,748 total cases)

— 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (84 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (19,339 fully vaccinated)

#15. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (39 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,481 (15,264 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (180 total deaths)

— 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (26,190 fully vaccinated)

#14. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,767 (7,353 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (96 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (11,059 fully vaccinated)

#13. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (18 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,105 (5,348 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (48 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (10,983 fully vaccinated)

#12. Pasquotank County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (38 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,957 (9,939 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (133 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (21,279 fully vaccinated)

#11. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,887 (2,776 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,939 fully vaccinated)

#10. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (151 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,575 (56,761 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (646 total deaths)

— 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (87,599 fully vaccinated)

#9. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (36 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,873 (13,889 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (129 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (18,872 fully vaccinated)

#8. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,967 (3,141 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (50 total deaths)

— 73.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (5,331 fully vaccinated)

#7. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (72 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,920 (22,560 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (282 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (28,244 fully vaccinated)

#6. Alleghany County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,121 (3,466 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (18 total deaths)

— 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (6,577 fully vaccinated)

#5. Currituck County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (33 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,403 (5,942 total cases)

— 30.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (40 total deaths)

— 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (12,276 fully vaccinated)

#4. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (105 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,089 (28,493 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (196 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (42,931 fully vaccinated)

#3. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (100 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,674 (27,673 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (335 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (39,461 fully vaccinated)

#2. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (162 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,415 (48,873 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (577 total deaths)

— 72.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (56,553 fully vaccinated)

#1. Burke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (178 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,975 (29,837 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (347 total deaths)

— 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (42,414 fully vaccinated)