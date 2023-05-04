RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina keep hitting lows not seen since the first weeks of the pandemic.

The case count last week dipped to its lowest level since mid-April 2020, while hospital admissions also kept plunging, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state says 2,240 new cases were reported during the week of April 23-29 — a drop of about 200 from the week before.

It’s the smallest weekly total since the week that ended April 18, 2020, when there were 1,994.

Those weekly case counts have dropped every week of 2023.

NCDHHS also says there were just 180 patients admitted to hospitals last week with COVID — down from 233 a week earlier. Hospital admissions have fallen every week since the second week of the year.

The state added 13 deaths, pushing the total to 28,986.