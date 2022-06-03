GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina, according to new data from the CDC.

Pitt County and Hyde County have been named high-risk counties for the spread of the virus, as opposed to just last week when they were deemed low risk. Pitt County was named a high-risk community on Friday, while Hyde County has been considered high-risk since last week.

There are 3,675 people who have at least one dose of the vaccination in Hyde County, with 3,311 fully vaccinated. There have been 14 new cases in the last week, but no deaths. There have been 83 COVID tests performed since it was named a high-risk county.

Pitt County has had 178 cases in the last week, with no deaths. There are 2,661 tests that have taken place since the high-risk naming. There have been 134,121 people who have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 100,043 fully vaccinated. There have also been 24 hospitalizations.

To check your county’s risk for COVID, click here for an interactive map.