GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina.
Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones.
Pitt County; Number of cases 431
Onslow County; Number of cases 429
Craven County; Number of cases 365
Carteret County; Number of cases 148
Hyde County; Number of cases 16
Martin County; Number of cases 40
Bertie County; Number of cases 35
Tyrrell County; Number of cases less than 10
Counties in the Yellow zone
Jones County; Number of cases 18
Beaufort County; Number of cases 85
Pamlico County; Number of cases 31
Washington County; Number of cases less than 10
More information about all the COVID-19 cases in ENC can be found here.