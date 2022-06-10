GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina.

Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones.

Pitt County; Number of cases 431

Onslow County; Number of cases 429

Craven County; Number of cases 365

Carteret County; Number of cases 148

Hyde County; Number of cases 16

Martin County; Number of cases 40

Bertie County; Number of cases 35

Tyrrell County; Number of cases less than 10

Counties in the Yellow zone

Jones County; Number of cases 18

Beaufort County; Number of cases 85

Pamlico County; Number of cases 31

Washington County; Number of cases less than 10

More information about all the COVID-19 cases in ENC can be found here.