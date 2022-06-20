RALEIGH, Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Monday.

In a statement from the governor’s office, officials said Cooper is experiencing mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Cooper. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation, officials said.