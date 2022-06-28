JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health officials are reminding the public to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind throughout the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Victoria Reyes with the Onslow County Health Department said people should be able to participate in Fourth of July celebrations as normal, and they should be mindful of guidelines that were put in place throughout the pandemic.

“We’re definitely in a good place, but we still try to share that we’re available for vaccines,” said Reyes, the health department’s community relations officer. “And then we all know the precautions to take if you’re sick, maybe stay home.”

Reyes said COVID vaccines are available at the Onslow County Health Department, including doses for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.