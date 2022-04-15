GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on everyone’s lives, including how people exercised.

At-home workouts skyrocketed during lockdown and quarantine while people were trying to stay in shape in the comfort of their own homes.

Now that pandemic mandates are beginning to lift and life is slowly returning back to somewhat normal, how are people adapting their fitness routines?

BarBend surveyed over 1,000 Americans to better understand how fitness habits evolved over the past 24 months, and what 2022 may hold in terms of fitness goals.

Over 80% of Americans say the pandemic impacted their workout habits, and nearly half of them (47%) say it was a negative impact.

During the pandemic, 54% of Americans said they started working out more while 41% said they exercised less. Of those that began working out less, 15% said they completely stopped working altogether.

At the beginning of the quarantine, Americans were just itching to even go outside their own homes. Over half (56%) said they began taking daily walks that they referred to as “pandemic walks,” and these walks weren’t just to enjoy the weather but also for their mental health, as a form of daily exercise, to walk their dogs or spend time with their kids outside.

After gyms and fitness facilities closed, people had to resort to different ways of staying in shape. Because there was no equipment or instruction, the types of exercise people were drawn to also changed. 43% of people reported changing the type of workout they focused on, with the biggest growth revolving around cardio-focused exercises.

Those working from home had to adjust to an at-home workout regiment. 83% of remote workers said they would work out at home, and 59% added that they won’t return to any gym even if they have to return to an office.

For more information about the survey, click here.