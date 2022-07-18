GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker.com has been tracking the latest on COVID-19.

The United States as of July 15-17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from COVID Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to July 14, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

1 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (116 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,021 (14,423 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (155 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (24,799 fully vaccinated)

2 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (220 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,732 (31,081 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (405 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (49,765 fully vaccinated)

3 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (323 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,734 (43,669 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (596 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (62,465 fully vaccinated)

4 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Nash County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (215 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,517 (27,834 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (322 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (54,569 fully vaccinated)

5 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (419 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,562 (51,928 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (482 total deaths)

— 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (97,140 fully vaccinated)

6 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#45. New Hanover County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (545 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,432 (54,942 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (404 total deaths)

— 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (149,583 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#44. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (234 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,018 (26,247 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (331 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (58,707 fully vaccinated)

8 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#43. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (109 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,604 (13,442 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (177 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (25,969 fully vaccinated)

9 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (504 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,947 (60,492 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (508 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (121,728 fully vaccinated)

10 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (617 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,726 (59,358 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (602 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (173,287 fully vaccinated)

11 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (101 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,465 (12,196 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (109 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (24,783 fully vaccinated)

12 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (909 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,656 (101,906 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (842 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (239,027 fully vaccinated)

13 / 50RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (109 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,847 (14,572 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (177 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (23,932 fully vaccinated)

14 / 50Canva

#37. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (149 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,726 (14,162 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (224 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (35,894 fully vaccinated)

15 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#36. Orange County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (357 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,529 (31,965 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (137 total deaths)

— 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (114,159 fully vaccinated)

16 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#35. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (344 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,394 (33,412 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (339 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (90,238 fully vaccinated)

17 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (579 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,871 (66,850 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (499 total deaths)

— 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (133,280 fully vaccinated)

18 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wilson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (198 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,214 (23,079 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (323 total deaths)

— 63.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (43,774 fully vaccinated)

19 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#32. Chatham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (181 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,593 (14,591 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (120 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (43,964 fully vaccinated)

20 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (554 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,949 (69,489 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (866 total deaths)

— 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (113,220 fully vaccinated)

21 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (137 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,326 (16,198 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (120 total deaths)

— 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (23,151 fully vaccinated)

22 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#29. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (92 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,689 (8,397 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 69.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (27,081 fully vaccinated)

23 / 50Canva

#28. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (853 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,225 (94,697 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (662 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (202,749 fully vaccinated)

24 / 50Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (57 new cases, +119% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,962 (6,499 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (95 total deaths)

— 74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (11,024 fully vaccinated)

25 / 50Canva

#26. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (262 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,105 (26,663 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (209 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (64,191 fully vaccinated)

26 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#25. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (413 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,653 (50,503 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (614 total deaths)

— 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (87,016 fully vaccinated)

27 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#24. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (216 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,667 (23,558 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (309 total deaths)

— 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (39,275 fully vaccinated)

28 / 50Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (52 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,901 (4,716 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (47 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (10,922 fully vaccinated)

29 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (122 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,455 (12,061 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (183 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (21,702 fully vaccinated)

30 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (163 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,163 (15,814 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (118 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (37,980 fully vaccinated)

31 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (136 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,968 (14,987 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (188 total deaths)

— 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (26,968 fully vaccinated)

32 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (39 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,742 (3,959 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (46 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (8,227 fully vaccinated)

33 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#18. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (3,043 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,717 (307,760 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,660 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (709,688 fully vaccinated)

34 / 50Canva

#17. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (193 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,227 (15,442 total cases)

— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (132 total deaths)

— 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (45,187 fully vaccinated)

35 / 50Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (365 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,286 (43,480 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (545 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (56,087 fully vaccinated)

36 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (159 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,625 (16,575 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (232 total deaths)

— 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (31,111 fully vaccinated)

37 / 50KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (127 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,732 (12,796 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (125 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (25,970 fully vaccinated)

38 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (128 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,565 (13,702 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (195 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (21,780 fully vaccinated)

39 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (523 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,245 (56,473 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (251 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (97,564 fully vaccinated)

40 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (212 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,307 (22,473 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (357 total deaths)

— 105.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,210 fully vaccinated)

41 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (205 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,355 (18,714 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (274 total deaths)

— 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (32,101 fully vaccinated)

42 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (373 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,132 (33,408 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (412 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (61,131 fully vaccinated)

43 / 50Wasrts // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (114 new cases, +153% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,532 (11,877 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (18,716 fully vaccinated)

44 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#7. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (26 new cases, +333% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,030 (2,366 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,935 fully vaccinated)

45 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (3,442 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,198 (335,727 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (1,162 total deaths)

— 56.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (822,081 fully vaccinated)

46 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (218 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,268 (22,486 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (82 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (37,937 fully vaccinated)

47 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (1,025 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,299 (84,549 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (344 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (230,309 fully vaccinated)

48 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Polk County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (68 new cases, +353% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,919 (4,128 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (65 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (8,691 fully vaccinated)

49 / 50Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (42 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,876 (3,228 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (51 total deaths)

— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (5,943 fully vaccinated)

50 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (56 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,728 (3,850 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (40 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (7,285 fully vaccinated)